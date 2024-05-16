Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 289.28% in the March 2024 quarter

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 289.28% in the March 2024 quarter

May 16 2024
Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 32756.32 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 289.28% to Rs 2468.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 634.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 32756.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33206.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.27% to Rs 9899.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5616.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.54% to Rs 133228.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 145668.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32756.3233206.62 -1 133228.46145668.30 -9 OPM %11.751.67 -10.735.14 - PBDT4340.041319.77 229 16267.019957.95 63 PBT3099.27688.91 350 12595.017256.38 74 NP2468.71634.18 289 9899.225616.00 76

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

