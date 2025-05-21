Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 37.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 37.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 34.51% to Rs 2166.55 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 37.09% to Rs 322.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.51% to Rs 2166.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1610.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.68% to Rs 1209.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 835.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 7540.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6069.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2166.551610.71 35 7540.266069.52 24 OPM %24.7921.96 -26.0022.56 - PBDT514.86342.39 50 1920.241304.66 47 PBT464.37305.38 52 1738.741161.28 50 NP322.23235.05 37 1209.44835.93 45

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

