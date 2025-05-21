Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.50% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.330.34 -3 0.670.63 6 OPM %63.6455.88 -44.7836.51 - PBDT0.210.19 11 0.310.23 35 PBT0.210.19 11 0.300.22 36 NP0.210.19 11 0.220.16 38

