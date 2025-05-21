Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.50% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.330.340.670.6363.6455.8844.7836.510.210.190.310.230.210.190.300.220.210.190.220.16

