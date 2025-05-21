Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Standard Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 28.12% to Rs 8.84 crore

Net loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.12% to Rs 8.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 27.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.846.90 28 27.9226.90 4 OPM %-39.14-38.99 --41.22-42.71 - PBDT-3.725.10 PL -10.78-2.97 -263 PBT-4.394.44 PL -13.44-5.68 -137 NP-4.459.99 PL -13.51-0.13 -10292

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

