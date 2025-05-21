Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.86% to Rs 42.52 crore

Net loss of Kamadgiri Fashion reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.86% to Rs 42.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.43% to Rs 177.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

