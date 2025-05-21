Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R J Shah & Company standalone net profit rises 59.35% in the March 2025 quarter

R J Shah & Company standalone net profit rises 59.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 10.46 crore

Net profit of R J Shah & Company rose 59.35% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.74% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.46 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.460 0 10.460 0 OPM %65.300 -58.510 - PBDT7.223.94 83 7.774.51 72 PBT7.203.93 83 7.704.45 73 NP5.373.37 59 5.753.74 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kamadgiri Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India standalone net profit rises 14.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Saianand Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 290.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Likhitha Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.82% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story