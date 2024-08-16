Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit declines 84.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.57% to Rs 4.24 croreNet profit of Solid Stone Company declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.57% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.246.02 -30 OPM %17.9218.77 -PBDT0.270.56 -52 PBT0.040.34 -88 NP0.040.25 -84
