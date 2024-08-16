Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 13.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 149.23% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 13.16% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 149.23% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.861.95 149 OPM %13.1729.74 -PBDT0.730.66 11 PBT0.580.51 14 NP0.430.38 13

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

