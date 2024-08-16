Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 13.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 149.23% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 13.16% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 149.23% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.861.9513.1729.740.730.660.580.510.430.38

