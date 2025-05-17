Texmaco Rail posts over 13% YoY decline in Q4 PAT; clocks EBITDA of Rs 114 crore

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has reported 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

On the expenses front, raw material costs amounted to Rs 1,079 crore (up 9.5% YoY), employee expenses added up to Rs 44 crore (up 21.1% YoY) and other expenses aggregated to Rs 70 crore (up 46.9% YoY).

EBITDA improved by 10.8% YoY to Rs 114 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter was 8.5% as against 9.0% in the same period last year.

Depreciation charges and interest payments for Q4 FY25 were Rs 11 crore (up 24.4% YoY) and Rs 34 crore (up 24.0% YoY), respectively.

For FY25, Texmaco Rail has registered a net profit of Rs 249 crore (up 2.2x YoY) and revenue of Rs 5,107 crore (up 45.8% YoY).

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

The scrip had gained 5.49% to end at Rs 163.25 on the BSE on Friday.

