Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2024.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd crashed 6.41% to Rs 116.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd tumbled 5.33% to Rs 1310.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19601 shares in the past one month.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd lost 4.62% to Rs 593.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40561 shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd plummeted 4.43% to Rs 371.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd corrected 4.31% to Rs 142. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55254 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

