Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit rises 202.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries rose 202.50% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.48% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.051.39-114.15-82.012.500.672.360.573.631.20

