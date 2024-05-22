Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Soma Textiles &amp; Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.95% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.95% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.25% to Rs 21.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 5.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.032.78 -63 5.735.20 10 OPM %-77.67-62.23 --58.64-95.77 - PBDT3.06-1.26 LP 2.06-1.64 LP PBT2.98-1.34 LP 1.74-2.16 LP NP19.28-2.43 LP 21.10165.46 -87

