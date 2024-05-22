Sales decline 62.95% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.95% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.25% to Rs 21.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 5.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

