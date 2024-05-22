Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 22 2024
Sales decline 84.62% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 84.62% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.52 -85 1.061.12 -5 OPM %-437.50-125.00 -19.81-39.29 - PBDT-0.37-0.85 56 0.02-0.63 LP PBT-0.37-0.85 56 0.02-0.63 LP NP-0.38-0.85 55 0.01-0.68 LP

May 22 2024

