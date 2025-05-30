East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit declines 94.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 65.67 crore

Net profit of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing declined 94.04% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 65.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.19% to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 271.21 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

65.670271.2105.8205.2101.72-0.127.42-0.340.89-0.134.07-0.380.8814.763.6014.51

