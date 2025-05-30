Pakka standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 92.16 crore

Net profit of Pakka rose 46.33% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 92.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.50% to Rs 56.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 406.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

92.1694.58406.04404.7416.1319.2418.7621.1416.2519.2483.0586.5912.1615.6467.1572.6412.578.5956.7048.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News