Pakka standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 92.16 croreNet profit of Pakka rose 46.33% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 92.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.50% to Rs 56.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 406.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content