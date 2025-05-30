Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pakka standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Pakka standalone net profit rises 46.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 92.16 crore

Net profit of Pakka rose 46.33% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 92.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.50% to Rs 56.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 406.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales92.1694.58 -3 406.04404.74 0 OPM %16.1319.24 -18.7621.14 - PBDT16.2519.24 -16 83.0586.59 -4 PBT12.1615.64 -22 67.1572.64 -8 NP12.578.59 46 56.7048.67 16

