Precision Electronics standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.06% to Rs 18.06 crore

Net profit of Precision Electronics rose 61.54% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.06% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 47.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

18.0613.7847.1047.3425.4216.696.947.334.071.931.071.613.751.710.191.122.521.56-0.581.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News