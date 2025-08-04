Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit declines 12.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.18% to Rs 853.91 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings declined 12.15% to Rs 124.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.18% to Rs 853.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 891.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.853.91891.1824.0727.98241.40249.50174.41188.88124.71141.95

