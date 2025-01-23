Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 53.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.57% to Rs 109.64 croreNet profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa declined 53.89% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 109.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 136.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales109.64136.31 -20 OPM %3.738.25 -PBDT7.2614.24 -49 PBT6.0713.11 -54 NP4.519.78 -54
