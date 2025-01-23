Nifty January futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Coforge were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,267, a premium of 61.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,205.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 50 points or 0.22% to 23,267.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.46% to 16.70.

UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Coforge were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

