Nifty January futures trade at premium

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,267, a premium of 61.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,205.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 50 points or 0.22% to 23,267.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.46% to 16.70.

UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Coforge were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

