Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 31.42% to Rs 125.10 crore

Net profit of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.42% to Rs 125.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales125.10182.41 -31 OPM %11.062.77 -PBDT11.324.35 160 PBT6.55-6.66 LP NP4.49-6.66 LP

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

