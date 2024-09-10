Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.42% to Rs 125.10 crore

Net profit of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.42% to Rs 125.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 182.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.125.10182.4111.062.7711.324.356.55-6.664.49-6.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp