Hindustan Copper signs mining services agreement with South West Mining

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
For re-opening and expansion of Rakha Mine

Hindustan Copper (HCL) has appointed South West Mining (SWML) as the Mine Devetoper cum Operator (MDO) for re-opening and expansion of Rakha Copper Mine, development of a new underground mine at Chapri and commissioning of a new concentrator plant for a period of 20 years, extendable by another 10 years.

The mining operation in Rakha Mine was suspended since 2001 on account of unviable operations. The Mining Services Agreement was signed on 9 January 2025 between HCL and SWML at Ranchi.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

