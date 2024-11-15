Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 48.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.75% to Rs 9.07 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 48.76% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.0710.0599.6798.413.563.533.553.517.785.23

