Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 48.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.75% to Rs 9.07 croreNet profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 48.76% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.75% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.0710.05 -10 OPM %99.6798.41 -PBDT3.563.53 1 PBT3.553.51 1 NP7.785.23 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News