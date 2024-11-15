Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.88% to Rs 37.13 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions rose 22.78% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.88% to Rs 37.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.37.1345.7710.216.603.402.663.062.532.211.80

