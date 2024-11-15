Gajanan Securities Services reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.02 croreGajanan Securities Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.07 -71 OPM %00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0-0.01 100
