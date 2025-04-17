Volumes spurt at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 101.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.93 lakh shares

India Cements Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 April 2025.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 101.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.40% to Rs.758.00. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 49.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.37% to Rs.289.20. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd notched up volume of 105.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.04 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.46% to Rs.313.40. Volumes stood at 4.11 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 54.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.80% to Rs.173.14. Volumes stood at 10.2 lakh shares in the last session.

KFin Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 63.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.70% to Rs.1,112.40. Volumes stood at 12.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News