Sonata Software signs joint Go-to-Market agreement with Zones, LLC

Sonata Software announced that it has signed a joint Go-to-Market agreement with Zones, LLC, a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions and cloud managed services.

As part of the five-year partnership, Zones and Sonata Software will support cost efficiency and data optimization through joint offerings and delivery of industry-specific solutions. This partnership will enable customers to modernize their technology footprint and realize the benefits of moving to the cloud.

Sonata Software brings extensive application services experience and proven approaches to support customers with their application migration and modernization efforts. Zones provides a suite of offerings and solutions to support customers in their end-to-end digital journey. From environment assessments to hardware refresh and cloud-managed services, Zones provides an always-on approach toward customer support.

