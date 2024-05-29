Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Source Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Source Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Source Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 0.070.05 40 OPM %-50.00-200.00 --214.29-160.00 - PBDT-0.01-0.02 50 -0.15-0.08 -88 PBT-0.01-0.02 50 -0.15-0.08 -88 NP-0.01-0.02 50 -0.15-0.08 -88

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

