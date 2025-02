Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 77.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 307.15 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals rose 77.28% to Rs 82.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 307.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 219.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.307.15219.8238.3230.06130.0878.26109.7365.4782.8846.75

