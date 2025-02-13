Shiva Suitings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.49 croreShiva Suitings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.91 -46 OPM %03.30 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.02 -100
