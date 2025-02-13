Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Suitings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Shiva Suitings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.49 crore

Shiva Suitings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.91 -46 OPM %03.30 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.02 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 61.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 77.28% in the December 2024 quarter

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 27.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 4.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story