Shiva Suitings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.49 crore

Shiva Suitings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.490.9103.3000.0300.0300.02

