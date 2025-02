Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 61.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 56.02 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 61.85% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 56.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.36% to Rs 12.96 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 234.57 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 207.26 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

