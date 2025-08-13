Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 12.10 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 50.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.108.1610.3311.031.100.830.850.570.630.42

