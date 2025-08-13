Pulsar International standalone net profit declines 45.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.36% to Rs 7.50 crore

Net profit of Pulsar International declined 45.95% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.36% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.506.185.3311.970.400.740.400.740.400.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News