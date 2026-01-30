South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2026.

South Indian Bank Ltd lost 15.04% to Rs 37.61 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 158.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd tumbled 11.49% to Rs 633.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.64 lakh shares in the past one month. Hindustan Copper Ltd crashed 10.59% to Rs 678.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 127.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50.37 lakh shares in the past one month. Vedanta Ltd corrected 10.00% to Rs 689.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.49 lakh shares in the past one month.