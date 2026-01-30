Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2026.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2026.

South Indian Bank Ltd lost 15.04% to Rs 37.61 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 158.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd tumbled 11.49% to Rs 633.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd crashed 10.59% to Rs 678.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 127.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd corrected 10.00% to Rs 689.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd plummeted 9.09% to Rs 389.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 114.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 32.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Odigma Consultancy Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Motors CV slips after Q3 hit by exceptional costs

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story