Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit rises 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 30.36% to Rs 91.58 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn rose 20.27% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.36% to Rs 91.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.75% to Rs 322.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 335.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales91.5870.25 30 322.71335.28 -4 OPM %9.79-0.44 -10.492.24 - PBDT6.400.82 680 24.091.02 2262 PBT2.86-2.91 LP 9.74-13.81 LP NP6.175.13 20 12.06-10.77 LP

