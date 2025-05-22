Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 5.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.89% to Rs 263.68 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 5.44% to Rs 74.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.89% to Rs 263.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.35% to Rs 264.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 966.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 791.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

