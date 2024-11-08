Southern Gas standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 7.62 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas declined 3.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.627.3711.1514.931.191.260.680.790.580.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News