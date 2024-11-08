Southern Gas standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 7.62 croreNet profit of Southern Gas declined 3.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.627.37 3 OPM %11.1514.93 -PBDT1.191.26 -6 PBT0.680.79 -14 NP0.580.60 -3
