Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 8.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.98% to Rs 165.95 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 8.75% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 165.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 149.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.165.95149.5310.1712.0120.1120.0218.1917.8715.0413.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News