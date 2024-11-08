Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 8.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.98% to Rs 165.95 croreNet profit of Anuh Pharma rose 8.75% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 165.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 149.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales165.95149.53 11 OPM %10.1712.01 -PBDT20.1120.02 0 PBT18.1917.87 2 NP15.0413.83 9
