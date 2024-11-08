Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 66.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.65% to Rs 52.75 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declined 66.09% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.65% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.7565.6510.108.562.362.781.111.880.391.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News