Svam Software standalone net profit declines 57.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Svam Software declined 57.89% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.080.05-12.50-80.000.080.190.080.190.080.19

