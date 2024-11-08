Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 379.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 207.14% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Adcon Capital Services rose 379.17% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 207.14% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.290.4295.3578.571.360.331.360.331.150.24

