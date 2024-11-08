Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit rises 379.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 207.14% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Adcon Capital Services rose 379.17% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 207.14% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.290.42 207 OPM %95.3578.57 -PBDT1.360.33 312 PBT1.360.33 312 NP1.150.24 379
Powered by Capital Market - Live News