Southern Infosys consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.01% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Southern Infosys rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 94.01% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.203.34000.060.050.020.030.040.02

