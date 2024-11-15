Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Southern Infosys consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 94.01% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Southern Infosys rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 94.01% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.203.34 -94 OPM %00 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.040.02 100

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

