Sandu Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 17.70 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 9.09% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 17.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.7016.61 7 OPM %5.144.94 -PBDT0.910.90 1 PBT0.740.76 -3 NP0.500.55 -9

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

