Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 92.96% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries declined 37.50% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 92.96% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.0314.64 -93 OPM %33.014.78 -PBDT0.230.56 -59 PBT0.210.56 -63 NP0.200.32 -38

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

