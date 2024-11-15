Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.96% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries declined 37.50% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 92.96% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.0314.6433.014.780.230.560.210.560.200.32

