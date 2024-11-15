Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Krishna Capital & Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.10 80 OPM %030.00 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.02 -100

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

