Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Krishna Capital & Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.180.10030.0000.0300.0300.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News