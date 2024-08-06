Southern Infosys consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.94% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Southern Infosys rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.94% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.743.160.57-0.320.070.030.040.010.040.03

