Sales rise 331.16% to Rs 5.95 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals rose 270.83% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 331.16% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.951.3839.6646.382.400.672.380.661.780.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp