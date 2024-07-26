Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Southern Magnesium &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 270.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 331.16% to Rs 5.95 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals rose 270.83% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 331.16% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.951.38 331 OPM %39.6646.38 -PBDT2.400.67 258 PBT2.380.66 261 NP1.780.48 271

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

