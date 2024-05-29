Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Magnesium &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 4.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 47.22% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals rose 4.11% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.22% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.67% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 9.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.651.80 47 9.478.57 11 OPM %36.2358.89 -44.9856.71 - PBDT1.031.11 -7 4.504.94 -9 PBT1.011.10 -8 4.454.89 -9 NP0.760.73 4 3.333.53 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Southern Magnesium &amp; Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Southern Latex standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Southern Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 171.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 49.69% in the March 2024 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Softsol India consolidated net profit declines 80.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story