Sales rise 47.22% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals rose 4.11% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.22% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.67% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 9.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

