Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 49.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 276.76 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 49.69% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 276.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.89% to Rs 109.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 1024.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales276.76253.85 9 1024.151005.79 2 OPM %16.5912.60 -14.6713.46 - PBDT48.0332.46 48 156.23134.63 16 PBT45.7730.44 50 147.55126.91 16 NP34.1322.80 50 109.8494.78 16

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

