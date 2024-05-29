Softsol India consolidated net profit declines 80.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 21.04 croreNet profit of Softsol India declined 80.95% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13512.50% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 74.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
