Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Softsol India consolidated net profit declines 80.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Softsol India consolidated net profit declines 80.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 21.04 crore

Net profit of Softsol India declined 80.95% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13512.50% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 74.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.0418.77 12 74.6882.59 -10 OPM %23.953.04 -12.8510.06 - PBDT4.4314.89 -70 16.744.53 270 PBT3.6914.23 -74 14.492.71 435 NP2.6013.65 -81 10.890.08 13513

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 98.24% in the March 2024 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 72.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Alan Scott Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 22.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Pact Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story