Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 7.71 crore

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds declined 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.13% to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 27.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.717.10 9 27.0927.81 -3 OPM %9.9913.66 -12.9212.80 - PBDT0.400.65 -38 2.182.42 -10 PBT0.270.52 -48 1.681.93 -13 NP0.330.38 -13 1.381.41 -2

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

